ANGOLA — The following people were arrested over the weekend by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Lantz B. Brown, 40, of the 1000 block of West C.R. 120N, arrested on a misdemeanor fugitive warrant.
• Joshua A. Cuellar, 34, address unavailable, arrested on a fugitive warrant.
• Shyann N. Erskine, 24, of the 300 block of Regency Court, arrested at Wayne Street and Calvary Lane on a misdemeanor charge of driving while suspended.
• Daniel A. Gaiski, 47, of the 4000 block of West U.S. 20, arrested at home on a felony charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child.
• Darrell L. Halsey, 64, of the 100 block of South Creek Bank Road, arrested at home on a felony charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child.
• Teresa Jeffries, 70, of the 6000 block of North C.R. 125E, Fremont, arrested at home on a felony charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child.
• Joseph L. Kaiser, 37, of the 2000 block of West C.R. 700S, Ashley, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Gregory W. Miller, 23, of the 1000 block of West Wildwood Avenue, Fort Wayne, arrested on Interstate 69 on felony and misdemeanor allegations of operating while intoxicated.
• Bridgett M. Nash, 45, of Barryton, Michigan, arrested in the 5000 block of North C.R. 500W on a felony charge of motor vehicle theft.
• Patrick C. Runk, 23, of the 1000 block of Oak Street, Kalamazoo, Michigan, arrested in the 300 block of North Gerald Lett Avenue on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Courtney E. Skelton, 38, of the 700 block of Todd Drive, arrested at Martha and Gilmore streets on a felony charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Andrew L. Trimm, 34, of the 100 block of South John Court, arrested at home on felony charges of battery of a pregnant household member and domestic battery in the presence of a child and misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Austin T. Wilson, 21, of the 3000 block of McCollough Lane, Columbus, arrested in the 100 block of Powhattan Court, Fremont, on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
