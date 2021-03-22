FREMONT —The Fremont Town Council approved seeking appraisals on a piece of land about five miles west of town for a possible satellite fire station, but the property owner isn’t so sure about the process.
Under Indiana law, two appraisals are required to allow a public entity, such as the town of Fremont, to use tax dollars to purchase real property. In order to make an offer on the parcel, the town needs to receive both appraisals and then take the average of the two.
That’s all the town can pay, no ifs, ands or buts.
But, property owner Kenny Crites isn’t too keen on the way government works, he said in a phone conversation with The Herald Republican. This is how Crites reacted after reading published comments about the process from Fremont’s town attorney in the matter, Kurt Bachman.
“Nobody talked to me,” Crites said. “Nobody’s talked to me.”
Fire Chief Eric Hufnagle has talked about buying a parcel of land off of Crites for use as a fire station, but Crites isn’t certain if what the town wants to buy for a fire station is part he would like to sell. And he’s not so certain he would accept the town’s price.
If the value came back from a government-required average of two appraisals at less than the $25,000 an acre Crites is willing to sell for, he doesn’t want anything to do with the project.
“You can tell that clown I’m not going to sell for that,” Crites said. “They can look somewhere else.”
Crites owns 123 acres off of S.R. 120 in its 1300 block. The land is shaped like a backward lowercase H, with the ascender of the letter stretching from S.R. 120 to the Indiana Toll Road. On S.R. 120, the property encircles another 10-acre property that’s a homestead. Parts of the property have been cropped in recent years. It also has been used for cattle to graze.
Most of Crites’ property is zoned environmental control and another portion is general business, which could be used for a fire station without requiring a zone change, according to information from the Steuben County Plan Commission.
The entire property is listed for sale and Crites isn’t so sure he wants to sell it by chunks that could render use of the rest of the property limited.
“I’ve got the whole property up for sale and I don’t want to sell a chuck of it for less then someone else comes along and buys it for less,” he said.
At the same time, Crites said he’s open to being part of a community project such as a fire station that would serve the lakes area.
“I’m trying to help the community out,” Crites said. “This fire station’s been needed for some time.”
Council members approved seeking the appraisals for the land in the 1300 block of West S.R. 120 during their regular monthly meeting held last Tuesday.
Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Parsons said it will probably take two to four weeks for the appraisals to come back.
Kurt Bachman, attorney for the town, said at some point sooner than later, the council will need a resolution for the purchase agreement, closing documents and other paperwork to be drafted and signed.
“If you all think you’re there, I can have it ready for you all at the next meeting,” he said.
The resolution, Bachman said, isn’t binding the council to anything but would give Council President Steve Brown authorization to sign paperwork as needed to pursue the purchase.
