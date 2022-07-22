ANGOLA — An Orland man was arrested for Level 3 felony kidnapping and Level 5 felony battery with a deadly weapon after he allegedly beat a Hudson man and forced him into a truck so the assailant could reportedly retrieve stolen property on Thursday.
Levi Shawn Stetler, 36, allegedly taped up the hands of another man, forced him into his truck and spirited him off to another location until police from numerous agencies caught up with him and freed the man taken into captivity then arrested Stetler.
It all happened when Stetler went to a trailer park and entered into a residence where the victim was staying at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
Court records say Stetler had been beating the victim with a baseball bat and striking him with brass knuckles before taping him up, forcing him into his truck and taking him away.
A man who lived in the trailer where the victim was could hear the commotion then after Stetler and his victim left, phoned a woman and told her about what occurred and she called police.
Numerous officers fanned out in southwest Steuben County and eventually an Indiana State Police trooper tracked down Stetler in his truck with the victim and a dog on C.R. 850W, south of C.R. 50N.
Stetler reportedly cut the tape off of the victim’s hands and told him that if he told police he would kill him.
Ashley Police Department reports filed in court said the victim may have suffered from a broken nose and arm and several contusions.
After the victim was freed by police he was taken to Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola for treatment.
After Ashley Police Chief Scott Barnhart received a search warrant for Stetler’s vehicle, which by then had been impounded at Bill’s Professional Towing and Service, the baseball bat and brass knuckles as well as 3 grams of methamphetamine and paraphernalia was located in the truck.
For the Level 3 felony, Stetler is facing a possible prison sentence between 3 and 16 years and for the Level 5 felony, between 1-6 years, or a possibility of 22 years total.
Stetler has a lengthy criminal record dating to 2004 when he was a minor.
Working with the Ashley Police Department on the case were officers from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police.
Stetler was supposed to have an initial hearing in court on Friday. However, because he was uncooperative he was ordered held without bond. Officials are going to attempt an initial hearing Monday before Magistrate James Burns.
Court records show no legal counsel retained by Stetler.
Should he make bail, Stetler has been ordered to have no contact with the victim.
