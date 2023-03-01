Four people arrested on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Tuesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Jose L. Brewer, 34, of the 00 block of Midland Street, Highland Park, Michigan, arrested on C.R. 100N at C.R. 200W on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Nick J. Carunchia, 33, of the 9500 block of West Smith Street, Yorktown, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Brandon T. Millwood, 32, of the 3900 block of North S.R. 127, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Tammy L. Oltarzewski, 44, of the 3300 block of Marina Road, South Milwaukee, Wisconsin, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
