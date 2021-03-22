Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Justin M. Bailey, 33, of the 8000 block of Metz Road, arrested at home on charges of felony strangulation and misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Claudio Castro-Rivera, 29, of the 400 block of North Washington Street, arrested at North Washington at Mill Street on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Richard M. Cleckner, 39, of the 200 block of West South Street, arrested on West Street at Gale Street on a felony charge of habitual traffic offender.
• Carl A. Danning II, 35, of the 1200 block of C.R. 4, Hudson, arrested at Wohlert Street and Industrial Drive on charges of felony resisting law enforcement using a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent offender and possession of a hypodermic syringe and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Chace M. Gamble, 23, of Lane 301 Barton Lake, Fremont, arrested in the 100 block of East Gale Street on a charge of felony contempt of court.
• Uriel F. Gaoha, 26, of the 700 block of South Wayne Street, arrested in the 200 block of South Martha Street on a warrant alleging felony probation violation.
• Rafael Gomez-Diaz, 23, arrested on Orland Road west of C.R. 200W, on charges of false informing and operating a vehicle without a license.
• Bobby J. Horsley, 49, homeless, arrested in the 3400 block of West Maumee Street on a fugitive warrant.
• Whitney M. Kelley, 28, of the 400 block of West Bellefontaine Road, Pleasant Lake, arrested on South Wayne Street at Lange Lane, on charges of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated and possession of paraphernalia.
• Bradley G. Kiser, 24, of the 4300 block of West U.S. 20, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior conviction, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jacob S. Myers, 27, of the 400 block of West Felicity Street, arrested at the jail for misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Rodolfo Nieves, 23, of the 400 block of West West Street, Sturgis, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Glenn L. Ogle, 47, of the 8200 block of Alvord Road, Montgomery, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging ephedrine.
• Paul M. Ramirez, 21, of the 600 block of Cross Street, arrested on the Public Square on a fugitive warrant.
• Sophia G. Sierk, 33, of the 1000 block of Courtney Drive, New Haven, arrested on warrants alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Buryl R. Smith, 38, of the 100 block of South Gonser Street, Ashley, arrested in the 600 block of West Maumee Street, on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and invasion of property and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Scott D. Stevens, 48, of the 2000 block of North C.R. 475E, Fremont, arrested on C.R. 300W at Bay View Road, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Craig A. Thrush, 35, of the 500 block of East King Street, Garrett, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Andrew S. Williamson, 32, of the 7200 block of Lambertville, Michigan, arrested in the 2800 block of C.R. 20N, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
