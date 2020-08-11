ANGOLA — The Steuben County Council that was, prior to July 2, was back intact on Tuesday when the fiscal body of Steuben County government met, with a shuffling of the seats.
Rick Shipe, previously the Steuben County Council president, was elected at a Thursday caucus to return to the council, filling an at-large vacancy that was created when he resigned on July 2, leaving his District 3 seat open.
After Shipe resigned because he moved out of his district, Councilwoman Ruth Beer, R-At-Large, was elected at a caucus to take the District 3 seat, which had been held for 28 years by her father, John Hughes. When Mr. Hughes died in 2011, that vacancy was filled at caucus by Shipe.
In the Republican caucus of all Steuben County precinct committee chairs on Thursday, Shipe ran against Lisa Aldrich, Fremont, and won. A vote tally was not made public. Party caucuses do not have to be held in public.
Shipe’s current seat is temporary, a five-month gig. That’s because the at-large seats are up for election this year and he’s not on the ballot. Because the Steuben County Council musical chairs started after the June 2 primary, Beer was on the ballot as an at-large candidate and won, along with incumbent Councilman Dan Caruso and Bill Harter, the former Steuben County Coroner.
When Shipe’s District 3 seat became vacant, the ballot was set and it virtually was impossible for the Republican Party to fill the vacancy, remove Beer from the ballot and come up with a new candidate because of state election deadlines.
With no opposition from Democrats in the November general election, Beer will end up being elected to one of the three at-large seats, but she plans to resign because she wants to hold her father’s former seat.
That will leave the seat up for a caucus once again. Shipe will have the option of running for the at-large seat he currently holds or he can opt to run for the seat in District 2, where he now resides, which will be open in January.
That’s because the current District 2 office holder, Councilman Ken Shelton, is running unopposed for the Middle District seat on the Steuben County Board of Commissioners and thus will be elected to the post and will have to resign from his council seat, which doesn’t expire until Jan. 1, 2022. Shelton defeated incumbent Commissioner Jim Crowl during the June primary for the Middle District nomination.
When it all shakes out at the end of the year, the Republican Party will have to hold three caucuses to fill council vacancies. The obvious is the at-large seat that is currently held by Shipe, which Beer will be elected to. And there’s the District 2 seat now held by Shelton.
Finally, there’s the District 4 seat on the County Council, currently held by Councilman Wil Howard, who is unopposed for the South District seat on the Board of Commissioners. Like Shelton, he has no opposition in the fall and will have to resign his seat, leaving two years left on his term.
Steuben County Republican Central Committee Chairman Rick Michael wants Beer, Howard and Shelton to submit their resignations in early December, effective Dec. 31, so caucuses can be held prior to the end of the month so all positions will be filled when Jan. 1 rolls around.
Shipe, by the way, could run at caucus for either the at-large seat he currently occupies or the District 2 seat where he and wife Brenda currently reside.
After Shipe left the council in July, Beer was elected as president of the council. She is the first woman to hold the position. Vice president is Jim Getz.
With the change in leadership, Beer moved to the seat that’s typically been reserved for the president. Shipe moved to the opposite end of the council table, where Beer — and her father before her — used to sit.
