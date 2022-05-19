ANGOLA — The Prairie Heights High School theater department will be presenting the musical “Footloose” this weekend.
Footloose will be performed on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. in the Prairie Heights auditorium. This lively production will bring you to your feet as the cast dance and sing their way through this classic.
Ren McCormack, played by Isaac Derbyshire, and his mother move to the small town of Bomont after his father abandons them.
The story continues with Ren inspiring the town, finding love and bringing dancing back to Bomont.
After weeks of preparation and long hours in rehearsal, the cast and crew have created a production for the books.
The Prairie Heights students have truly stepped into their roles and are excited to perform this weekend.
