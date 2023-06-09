ANGOLA — Discover the delights of edible flowers and join the Steuben County Purdue Extension’s exquisite workshop.
The office is thrilled to announce their upcoming edible flower workshop on June 23 from 3-5 p.m. All flower enthusiasts, aspiring chefs and curious individuals are cordially invited to participate in this unforgettable experience.
Attendees will embark on an engaging journey into the world of culinary blooms.
Edible flowers have long been celebrated for their beauty and aromatic qualities, but they also possess a hidden treasure of flavors that can enhance culinary creations.
During the office’s workshop, individuals will have the opportunity to learn about various edible flowers, their unique taste profiles and how to incorporate them into a wide array of dishes.
Registration is required and costs $5 per participant. Hosted at the Steuben County Purdue Extension office, 317S Wayne Street, spots are limited, secure a seat by calling 668-1000 ext. 140.
This workshop promises to be a captivating and informative experience that will leave attendees inspired to infuse their culinary endeavors with the vibrant and captivating flavors of edible flowers.
For more information or questions, contact Dana Stanley, dlstanle@purdue.edu, or Reba Wicker, rwicker@purdue.edu.
