Today
• Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District Board, district office, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Angola, 6 p.m.
• Maumee River Basin Commission, USDA Service Center, 3718 New Vision Drive, Fort Wayne, 6:30 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 16
• Angola Common Council, city hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 7 p.m.
• Fremont Public Library Board, library, 1004 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 5:30 p.m.
• Fremont Community Schools, administration building, 1100 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
• Prairie Heights Community Schools Board, administration building, 305 S. C.R. 1150W, Brushy Prairie, 6:30 p.m.
• Clear Lake Board of Zoning Appeals, town hall, 111 Gecowets Drive, Clear Lake, 7 p.m.
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
• Steuben County Economic Development Corporation Board, Enterprise Center, 907 S. Wayne St., Angola, 3 p.m.
• Hudson Town Council, town hall, 115 Parsonage St., Hudson, 6 p.m.
• Fremont Town Council, town hall, 205 N. Tolford St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of School Trustees, Angola High School, 350 S. John McBride Ave., Angola, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 19
• Steuben County Plan Commission site survey, 8 a.m.
• Steuben County Design Review Committee, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
• Northeast Indiana Community Corrections Advisory Board, Steuben County Courthouse Annex, 208 N. Martha St., Angola, noon.
• Northeastern Center Board, Spindler Building, 220 S. Main St., Kendallville, noon. Finance committee, 11 a..m. Executive session to follow regular meeting.
• Steuben County Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m. Drainage board, 2 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 20
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals site survey, 7 a.m.
