ANGOLA — The day finally came that Steuben County would break ground on a new judicial center, a project a decade in the making to replace a facility that was opened some 154 years ago.
Officials from Steuben County government, city of Angola, designer RQAW Architects and building management company Weigand Construction and many partners involved in the project were on hand to toss some ceremonial soil in the air Tuesday morning to kick off construction of the new judicial center, a facility that has yet to have an official moniker applied.
“It’s pretty humbling to stand here before everyone today. Knowing that the last time citizens got together in Steuben County to build such a facility was 157 years ago. This is not something we do very often. My prayer is that the decisions that we have collectively made will endure for generations to come. This project would not have been possible without the cooperation of so many members of our community. And on behalf of everyone in Steuben County, I would like to thank each and every one of you have been a part of it,” said Wil Howard, president of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
Many of the speakers who participated in the ceremony remarked about how the existing Steuben County Courthouse has stood for years and there were hopes that the new facility will also stand the test of time.
“Since 1867 and 1868 the building that you see there, our existing courthouse stood as a pinnacle in Steuben County, Indiana. I cannot imagine number of cases that that have been decided in that building commencing in 1867 through today’s date,” said Steuben Circuit Court Judge Allen Wheat.
Wheat continued to say he hoped justice will continue to be delivered in the new facility in a fair and equitable manner, “Let’s just say for the next 150 years.”
Larry Weigand said his company was up to the challenge of building a facility that will be long lasting for the community.
Steuben Superior Court Judge William Fee, who has been a strong proponent of maintaining the existing courthouse, which was modeled after Faneuil Hall in Boston and is on the National Historic Register, was jubilant in the ceremony, tossing his straw hat into the crowd, which was aptly caught by one of the main designers of the building, Jason Soderlund of RQAW.
Fee spared his comments on preservation of the existing courthouse after Wheat had made such a plea.
“It is my hope and the hope of so many others that that building will forever remain standing as a critical part of the history of our wonderful county of Steuben. But alas, with the passage of time things change and change sometimes becomes necessary. And that’s where we are today with our existing courthouse,” Wheat said.
The new judicial center, which is supposed to open in 2024, is being built to replace a facility that is lacking in many areas. The Steuben County Courthouse doesn’t meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards, security is a problem and it is lacking in space.
The new building will be about 56,410 square feet. With the exception of the Sheriff’s Office, it bring all personnel who work in the judicial system under one roof. In addition to the courts and their staffs and the staff of the Clerk of Courts, the probation department and Steuben County Prosecuting Attorney’s office will be in the new facility, too.
Prosecutor Jeremy Musser said he is looking forward to moving into the new facility from his offices that have been located in the basement of the Steuben County Annex for the last 20 years.
“Thank you to council, thank you to commissioners, but you know what I’m the most excited about? I’m ready to get the heck out of the basement. The prosecutor’s office has been in the bowels of the earth under the sheriff’s department for over 20 years,” Musser said to much laughter and applause.
The new facility is being built at a cost of approximately $26.5 million.
Fee, ever the historian, put the price tag in perspective with an anecdote about a video he recorded for Angola Main Street.
“Not too long ago I did a little video for the downtown group on the courthouse. And it was just kind of a walk through, but there’s a plate on the front. The plate on the front says it was built at a cost to the taxpayers of $27,000. Wow. And I know that it’s going to take about three more zeros to get this new one done,” Fee said.
Coincidentally, the county closes on its bonds for the judicial center today.
The bond is going to cost the county about $28.8 million for the $26.5 million project. The first payment will be due on Jan. 1, 2025. In the meantime, as the money sits for the county to draw upon while the judicial center is under construction, it will be able to earn interest on the money.
Weigand has been ramping up toward construction of the project for a few weeks. While the commissioners have opened bids on certain parts of the project, they have not made any official awards to the contractors because they’re waiting to have their money in hand.
After today, it should be full speed ahead.
“This is a very special moment for our community,” Howard said. “I look forward to some concrete and steel going up.”
