ANGOLA — Raindrops and strokes of oil paints melded together during Thursday’s Paint the Town.
Embracing the weather, Kathy Falls responded to the fallen rain on her oil painting of the Steuben County Soldiers’ Monument.
“It’s just Mother Nature’s addition,” Falls said.
Plein air artists continue their work rain or shine, proving true during the afternoon showers on Thursday.
Happily, the seven artists painted and drew their muses under tents and awnings around the Public Square. Tents were provided by local businesses around the circle who were in full support of the event.
With a variety of mediums present, each held special ties to its artist. Falls used a specific type of oil paint that was reminiscent of her art career: Marshall’s photo oil paints. As a photographer, Falls had used oil paints in the past for photo correction.
Holding strong ties to her watercolor medium, Cindy Boocher began painting at the end of last year. As a member of the Angola Watercolor Society, Boocher was inspired by her grandmother to pursue watercolor work.
“My grandmother worked in watercolor, because of that I began the medium,” Boocher said. “So I haven’t been doing it for very long, but I’m having fun.”
Other mediums artists used for their plein air pieces were pastels, acrylics and charcoal pencils. The majority of the works centered around the heart of Angola, bringing different perspectives of the Monument. Choosing to bring another feature of downtown to life, Barbette Myers and Michele Pejza focused on two scenes.
Photographing the back of the Steuben County Courthouse, Myers meticulously followed the detailed building structures with charcoal pencils. Pejza positioned herself outside of Caleo Cafe, where some of her work is being displayed, and found inspiration from the store front line looking east.
Among the artists was 12-year-old Brianna Homan, Charleston, South Carolina. Hoping for a learning experience and to watch the artwork from start to finish, Homan participated in her first plein air event. Using watercolor, she focused on recreating the Monument.
Most of the artists were members of Angola Regional Artists’ Guild, but membership was not required to participate.
Paint the Town was not the group’s first plein air event; they painted the pond behind the Angola American Legion and two private lake homes in the county previously.
Many of the artists were eager to schedule a monthly return to downtown Angola, taking full advantage of the several angles, scenes and perspectives the area has to offer.
“It’s a joy and fun to experience and practice a new passion,” Pejza said. “It’s about staying active and bringing art to the community.”
Several community members stopped to talk and watched the artists.
Excitement remains high for the upcoming Angola Arts Festival on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Angola Regional Artists’ Guild is open to the public and meets every third Monday at 6 p.m. in the Carnegie Public Library.
An open art group also meets every Monday at noon in the library.
