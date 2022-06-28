One person arrested
ANGOLA — A Hamilton man was booked into the Steuben County Jail following an arrest made by a Steuben County Sheriff’s deputy on Monday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
Anton J. Balsis III, 30, of Lane 150 Hamilton Lake, was arrested at the Hamilton Lake Beach on a charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior within the past 10 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.