ANGOLA — Take a nighttime hike Friday at Pokagon and learn about some of Steuben County’s rich abolitionist history as naturalists lead an Underground Railroad night hike.
Taking off from the Nature Center at 9:30 p.m., the walk will feature stories of area abolitionists and their assistance given to runaway slaves on the search for freedom.
Hotspots in the area for the abolitionists include Orland, the home of Capt. Samuel Barry and the Fremont home of Erastus Farnham, both of which were said to be stops on the Underground Railroad.
More information on the homes and other Underground Railroad operation in Indiana from the Department of Natural Resources is available at bit.ly/2M9IWIx.
Interpretive Naturalist Nicky Ball said the walk is taking place at night to give people a taste of what runaway slaves went through while on their treks to freedom.
“We will have volunteers in costumes along the way, telling stories of Steuben County abolitionists,” Ball said. “They will offer first-person style tellings along the hike.”
Volunteers will be in period costumes. Other than lanterns carried by the volunteers, which will help people along the walk see their costumes as well, there won’t be lights on the hike.
The hike will be led by Ball and according to the park website, it should be about an hour in length.
The walk is limited to 30 people, so preregistration is a must, said Ball.
People can call the park, 833-2012 and ask for Ball to register or email her, niball@dnr.in.gov, to get their spot reserved.
