ANGOLA — Angola Common Council approved agreements of services with the Humane Shelter of Steuben County and with Steuben County Economic Development Corp. on Monday.
The Humane Shelter will receive $36,200.
The SCEDC will receive $59,430. Earlier in the day the Steuben County Board of Commissioners approved its annual service agreement with the SCEDC for $150,000.
The agreement with the shelter states that the city desired to have the expertise, assistance and facilities the shelter provides for the animals that are stray, a nuisance or in need within the city.
The agreement mentions that in 2021, the shelter provided those services to the city for $36,200, which did not change.
The agreement also states that the humane shelter will respond to all calls from the city authorities including the Angola Police Department and the residents regarding animals that are “stray, at large, a nuisance, or in need of food and shelter.”
In that case, the shelter will come to the location of the reported animals with the city police officer or site property owner to take custody of the animals and bring them to the shelter facilities.
The Agreement of Services between the City of Angola and SCEDC is part of the umbrella agreement with each individual municipality and town in Steuben County, including Ashley, Clear Lake, Fremont, Hamilton, Hudson and Orland.
The agreement states that the corporation provides services and assistance to municipal corporations within Steuben Municipality to promote commercial, industrial, and civic development in the municipality.
The municipality retains the services of the corporation as an independent contractor to attract and retain commercial employers in the fields of recruitment of new industry, retention, and expansion of existing industries, as well as general job promotion and economic development.
Under the agreement, the corporation promises to obtain and provide all equipment, materials, supplies, and services necessary to accomplish its mission, as well as to utilize the marketing efforts to market the local communities globally through the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership.
The fee for SCEDC service will be invoiced in four separate, equal installments during 2023 unless otherwise noted.
“Thank you for your continued support of economic development in Steuben County!” said SCEDC Executive Director Isaac Lee said in his letter accompanying the memorandum.
He said that the mission of the corporation is to lead economic prosperity through collaboration while strengthening employment opportunities to improve the quality of life in Steuben County.
“We look forward to working with you in 2022 and beyond to achieve the mission of the Steuben County Economic Development Corporation,” Lee said.
