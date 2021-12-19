Advent — meaning “coming” — perfectly summarizes the anticipation Christians feel as they await Christmas, the celebration of the birth of Christ. Advent is four weeks of preparation, reflected in the décor, traditions and symbols in churches.
Advent is an important part of the Christian calendar. It’s the period before Christmas, which celebrates the birth of Jesus. It is all about preparing for Christmas Day. Christmas celebrates Jesus’ birth so the Advent period reminds Christians to remember and prepare for those celebrations.
These photos show the splendor of Advent in churches in DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties.
Hanging of the Greens
Congregations use a “Hanging of the Greens” service at the beginning of Advent to adorn their sanctuaries and other areas with greenery and symbols, paired with a similar-themed carol or hymn and Scripture readings. The biblical passages and other readings explain the significance of evergreens, wreaths, crèche and other decorations. Trees, both the traditional Christmas tree and the Chrismon tree with gold-and white religious ornaments, are sometimes decorated during this service, too.
In the western world, the two traditional days for removing Advent decorations are Twelfth Night, the 12th day of Christmas; Epiphany on Jan. 6 or Candlemas, a feast day which ends the Christmas-Epiphany season in some denominations.
Advent symbols
Evergreen boughs have long been a symbol of everlasting life and growth. Early Christians decked their sanctuaries in evergreen as a promise of new life and a sign of hope in Christ. Cedar was revered as a tree of royalty in ancient times.
Advent wreaths are probably the most well-known Advent decoration. The evergreen wreath is a symbol of eternity, with no beginning or end. Three candles on the wreath, in purple, violet or blue, symbolize Hope, Love and Peace. One candle is rose or pink, symbolizing Joy. One candle is lit each Sunday of Advent. The white candle in the center is the Christ candle, lit on Christmas Eve, and represents purity and Christ’s coming.
Holly and ivy are symbols of Christ’s passion with prickly leaves, suggesting the crown of thorns. The red berries symbolize the blood of Christ.
Mistletoe is a sign of merriment and romance in modern times, but was a symbol of peace in ancient times. When enemies met under the mistletoe, they dropped their weapons and declared a truce. Early Christians placed a spray of mistletoe on the altar as a reminder of the peace of God and the power of Christ. Later on, Christians met beneath the mistletoe to give each other the kiss of peace and reconciliation.
Poinsettias’ star-shaped leaves suggest the star of Bethlehem. In some cultures, the red color is a symbol of the slaughter of male infants by King Herod. The flower is a relatively new tradition in America, introduced to America in 1829 from Mexico by Dr. Joel Roberts Poinsett.
Christmas trees originated in several cultures and have long been a symbol of Jesus bringing light into the world. The Chrismons tree is placed in the church sanctuary and decorated with white and gold ornaments depicting religious symbols such as crosses, crowns, nativities and angels.
The crèche, or manger scene, may be a live play or figurines representing the people and animals in the Christmas story, a reminder of the true meaning of Christmas.
In the Middle Ages, Saint Francis of Assisi used a live reenactment of the birth of Christ in a simple manger scene to teach the Gospel to people who could not read. He set up the first live nativity in 1224 in Greccio, Italy, inspired by the shepherds he saw on the hills, and his nativity plays became popular. Both the live nativity and the miniature display of figurines are displayed in Christian churches and homes.
