LaGrange and Steuben counties have been declared natural disaster areas due to late frosts this spring.
The designation allows agricultural producers to apply for emergency loans through Aug. 2.
The Steuben County USDA Service Center, located at 1220 N. C.R. 200W, is open for business, including limited in person visits by appointment only. All visitors wishing to conduct business with the Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service or any other Service Center agency should call the Service Center at 665-3211 for an appointment.
A polar vortex swept an unseasonal chill from Arctic regions down across the Midwest in early May. The disaster primarily affected areas in Michigan, said a news release from the federal Farm Service Agency.
The disaster declaration for Steuben and LaGrange counties results from frost May 8-9. Published weather statistics from May 8 in northeastern Indiana show a high of 48 and low of 27.
Farmers in Steuben and LaGrange counties or contiguous counties may apply for low-interest emergency loans if they were affected by the May frost.
LaGrange County had already been declared a disaster area by the FSA due to freeze and frost April 15 through May 31. Because they are contiguous counties, Steuben and Noble counties could also be considered for the emergency loans offered for that disaster declaration. Applications must be received by June 21.
Emergency loans help producers recover from losses due to drought, flooding and other natural disasters or quarantine.
Producers have eight months from the date of the declaration to apply for emergency loan assistance. FSA will consider each loan application on its own merits, taking into account the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability, said a news release from the Steuben County FSA office. Producers can borrow up to 100 percent of actual production or physical losses to a maximum amount of $500,000.
For more information about emergency loans, contact an FSA office or visit fsa.usda.gov.
