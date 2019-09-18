CROOKED LAKE — Areas of the Steuben County 4-H Fairgrounds are going to get a spruce-up this weekend.
Volunteers with 4-H and other interested parties will be mainly raking — with garden rakes — soil around areas that received new concrete surfaces so grass can be planted in these areas.
"Hopefully we get lots of hands with rakes," county parks Superintendent Frank Charlton said.
The work detail that starts at 8 a.m. will be raking in areas around the beef barn, Lions Building and Rensch Hall. The work is being done so seeding of a new lawn can be done, which is supposed to take place prior to Oct. 1.
Steuben County Board of Commissioners members have been pleased with the improvements that have taken place at the 4-H Fairgrounds at the Crooked Lake Steuben County Park.
Meanwhile, what was expected to be a heated meeting with campers at the County Park this past Saturday didn't materialize.
"Everyone was pretty quiet," Charlton said at Monday's meeting of the commissioners.
Some campers, who also receive mooring rights for the $2,300 annual camping fee were told they need to change their docking arrangements so as to not block access to the shoreline by other boaters, particularly anglers.
"We have to lessen our impact on that shoreline," Charlton said.
Some campers had made it impossible to reach shore because they had so many boats and various docking configurations that blocked the shore.
"Actually most of the people were like, 'tell us what you want us to do,'" Charlton said.
Charlton provided handouts with an illustration of how docks can be arranged to allow access to the shore.
The initial request for the change was made some time back by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Division of Law Enforcement.
