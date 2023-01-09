ANGOLA — Local residents need to be mindful of the fees and withholdings on their accounts that might arise from their transaction at gas stations and when purchasing other automated services.
Banks advise their customers how to avoid the withholdings.
The notices that are on the pumps on the local gas station read that when paying at the pump, customers’ banks might place a hold on their accounts, and the amount of hold might vary depending on the issuing bank, but it might be up to $125 on each transaction.
President and CEO of First Federal Savings Bank of Angola, Scott Gruner said that the most typical amount for a pre-authorization hold is just $1, and some of the businesses can choose to not do the pre-authorization hold.
However, although the initial holds can be low, there can be additional charges coming from VISA raising that total if they so choose, said Gruner. First Federal works with VISA, he said.
The pre-authorizations are controlled by the gas stations, said Gruner. If either of the transactions failed for some reasons, for example, the gas station ran out of gas, banks can still withhold funds for it, and the total amount of hold might be as high as several hundred dollars.
“It’s through the gas station and their bank,” said Renea Boots, Chief Administration Officer at Farmers State Bank. “It’s because of them directing that to happen.”
Boots said that it is all done electronically, and the customer’s bank does not review the transaction that happens electronically in a matter of seconds.
Although the holds are usually released within 24 hours on some occasions, they might last for up to five to seven days for debit and credit card customers, and up to 30 days for pre-loaded card customers, read the announcements on Marathon pumps.
The length of the pre-hold can be further extended due to holidays that do not count as business days, and thus a customer might end up wondering if they are ever going to get their money back for a week and a half at various local bank institutions.
“Our parameters are set up to have pre-authorizations fall off a customer’s account after five business days,” said Gruner.
One of the ways to avoid it is to pay inside the station. If a hold was put on your account, you can also try contacting your bank.
Gruner said that although different banks have different systems, at First Federal holds were on a parameter in the bank system that can be controlled.
“This is a parameter that is controlled by the bank or credit card company,” said Gruner. “Our system has an actual parameter we control.”
Boots said she could not say for sure if their bank could end the hold or not because she has never heard of such a situation before.
Gruner said that there was not really a way to “avoid” the pre-authorization holds, but that could be worked out at the customer request at the bank or credit card company depending on how the transactions were set up to settle through VISA.
If First Federal happened to have a customer that has a pre-authorization on their account for a large amount, said Gruner, for example for $150 (“again that’s rare,” said Gruner), and it has been present for more than a few days, the bank tries to work with the vendor to see if the item has settled.
To avoid getting in a situation like this just on the eve of the rent day or other major planned investments or the day after, Gruner advised to press credit for every point-of-sale transaction to avoid having to enter a personal identification number, which creates a potential security issue.
Boots confirmed that using credit can help avoid the hold, and she said that it was correct for all the debit cards types.
“Any debit card should be able to run as as a credit card,” she said.
