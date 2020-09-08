Today
• Pleasant Township Board, township office, 2150 N. C.R. 200W, Angola, noon.
• Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District Board, multipurpose room, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 5 p.m. Executive session, 6:15 p.m.
• Steuben County 4-H Board, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m. Annual meeting.
Thursday, Sept. 10
• Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board, McCutchan Administrative Center, 400 S. Martha St., Angola, 4 p.m. Public hearing.
• DeKalb County Central United School District Board, DeKalb High School, 3434 C.R. 427, Waterloo, 6 p.m. Work session.
• Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District Board, SLRWD offices, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Flint, 6 p.m.
