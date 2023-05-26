CROOKED LAKE — Developers of Casey's Landing are now well into site development and foundation work for the 10-unit condominium development on Crooked Lake's first basin.
This comes after the developers prevailed in court twice and a final appeal was not taken prior to deadline.
Sunday and Monday there will be an open house at the site from noon to 3 p.m.
"The condos will be a great improvement and bring a new option to the lake community," said Chuck Walker, one of the three partners making up Crown Point Holdings, developer of the property.
The activity comes after the developers, Crown Point Holdings, prevailed on two judicial reviews for the development. Earlier this year an appeal before the Indiana Court of Appeals of a May 2022 Steuben Circuit Court decision upholding the development was denied.
Casey’s Landing was first approved on the county level in November 2021 and was tied up in court until earlier this year when those appealing the decision declined to take it to the Indiana Supreme Court.
Crown Point, which is also the neighborhood name of the addition to the lake where the condos are proposed, met all the requirements for such a development under the county’s zoning ordinance, officials said at the time. No variances for items such as setbacks or height were needed for the project.
Now its on to developing the parcel that had been Casey's Cove Marina for many years.
All perimeter foundations are in and removal of metal seawalls and other items along the shoreline has been converted to rock seawalls. And the old boat ramp operated by Casey's Cove has been eliminated.
Two condominium units are to be completed by Sept. 1. All 10 units are up for sale on the traditional multiple listing service.
One of the three partners in Crown Point, Mark Pontecorvo, is a real estate agent and can be contacted about the development. He also said any local real estate professional could handle sales and provide information about Casey's.
If people purchase units prior to the end of presales, they have the ability to have the interior of their unit finished out to their liking.
Once pre-sales closes on a unit, then the unit will be finished and sold as a speculation unit.
The units come in three sizes, 1,486 square-feet, costing $815,000; 1,737 costing $840,000 and 2,155 square-feet costing $890,000.
Based on information provided by Crown Point, construction will be completed by December. Construction is being done by Strebig Construction, which is owned by the third partner in Crown Point, Randy Strebig.
