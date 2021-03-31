ANGOLA — Approximately a dozen local employees of the Sheets LP Gas team have joined the brand and larger organization of Ceres Solutions Cooperative, effective today.
For decades, Sheets LP Gas has served the community and grown under the Sheets family name. While the employee group values and appreciates the tradition of the Sheets reputation, the team felt ready to join Ceres Solutions’ established and thriving propane business under the Ceres brand.
Since the 1920s, Ceres Solutions has done business in Indiana and Michigan.
“We’re proud to represent an organization that is 100% farmer-owned, with nearly 100 years of service tradition,” says Angola manager Brad Fry. “Ceres is structured as a cooperative, which means it is owned by members. In our case, those members are local farmers. All customers are welcome… you do not have to be a farmer or a co-op member to buy products and services from us.”
The change should present minimal impact on customers who will continue to interact with the West Broad Street office as usual.
“We have always appreciated the support of the community doing business with us as Sheets LP. It has been our honor to serve businesses, farmers, homeowners, landlords and those who trust us to take care of propane needs for their vacation homes all year long. Today, under the Ceres brand, we all renew our commitment and spirit of service to you. It’s a new era for us, and on behalf of Dawn, Joy, Tahlia and our whole team here, we are very excited to serve you as the Ceres pros in propane,” said Brad.
