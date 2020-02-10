ANGOLA — There’s a bunch of discarded office equipment reproducing in the basement of the Steuben County Courthouse and Commissioner Jim Crowl is not impressed.
“It’s not very attractive. Let’s get that taken care of,” Crowl said at a meeting of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners on Monday.
Commissioners decided it’s time to round up all of the equipment no longer used by all county departments and sell it through a government auction website, govdeals.com.
You name it and the county has sold it on the government web resource. Everything from chairs to cars have been disposed of on the site, said Erin Schiffli, administrative assistant for the commissioners.
This particular website, aimed at liquidating government-owned property, has a little bit of everything on it. Just a look at items under the letter F yielded fine art — a bronze sculpture’s minimum bid was $9,500 — and firetrucks — you could snatch up a clunker American LaFrance firetruck that will take a bid of $200 to make you the winning bidder. There was also a pallet of meals ready to eat — government food served often to the military.
It doesn’t cost the governmental entity a penny to use the auction site. Govdeals.com gets its revenue by charging a buyer’s premium for each item sold. The premiums vary. Most items have to be picked up at a site determined by the seller.
Schiffli said she’s been surprised at some of the items that Steuben County has sold and the distance some people will go to pick up their purchase. For example, there was one buyer who was traveling east and stopped at Steuben County along the way, from a starting point in Washington state.
If you’re looking for a desk stored in the basement of the Steuben County Courthouse that may have been used in the clerk’s office or any of the three courts — Circuit, Superior or Magistrate — you might be in for a deal sometime soon.
It will take Schiffli a while to round up an inventory of all of the items that various department will put up for sale this round of selling.
“It takes some time to get the whole auction thing going,” she said.
So, if you want one of those courthouse desks, be patient. They’ll be up for sale soon.
