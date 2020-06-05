ANGOLA — Angola High School students taking summer school will be back in the classroom after completing the school year through e-learning due to a state shutdown to avoid the spread of coronavirus.
Angola High School plans to offer summer school courses in July. Courses run for four weeks in the following areas: English, algebra, biology, physical education and U.S. government.
Classes begin on July 6 and conclude July 30. They will run from 8 a.m. to noon each day. Students would only be allowed to miss one day of class with make-up work expected.
As long as the state's Back on Track schedule for easing back into social situations moves along as planned, students will take the classes in Angola High School classrooms, said guidance counselor Jack Vrana.
Guidance from the Steuben County Health Department will be sought to put safety precautions in place in respect to coronavirus, Vrana said.
"The information will be communicated to parents of registered students as we move closer to the start of classes," he said.
The deadline for student registration is June 15.
To register, call 665-2186, ext. 2993, and leave a message or email Vrana at jvrana@msdsc.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.