ANGOLA — Angola native Kiley Adolph kicked off her campaign for the Democratic nomination for the 3rd District seat in Congress at Sutton’s 160 Event Center Thursday night.
Angola Mayor Richard Hickman, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, as well as other local politicians and Democratic Party members from the surrounding communities attended the event promising better northeastern Indiana Democratic representation in the Congress.
“We have not had the kind of representation that we need and we’re desperate for quite some time,” said Henry. “The fact that she is stepping up and answering the call — I think it’s a tremendous statement.”
Hickman reminded the attendees that Steuben County and northeast Indiana were not very well represented in Congress for many years, and now an opportunity presented itself to change this situation.
“We have a great chance this next year of putting somebody in who understands what northeast Indiana is all about, who understands how good we are and how much better we could be,” he said.
The mayor stressed that Adolph understands the needs of northeast Indiana residents in the fields of education, for example, that the teachers need to be respected and paid, public health, and infrastructure.
“We have a young lady that is well-educated, but she is from Steuben County,” said Hickman. “She graduated from Angola High School; she graduated from Trine University.”
The race for the 3rd District seat is quite crowded, with about 10 Republicans and three Democrats hoping for their party’s nomination to replace Rep. Jim Banks, R-Columbia Center, who is running for the open U.S. Senate seat in Indiana.
Adolph said Angola played a crucial role in her formative years and being a part of the community that was safe, hardworking and welcoming influenced her worldview.
“We are all a part of everything that we have experienced; everything that has helped shape us,” she said.
Adolph noted that she runs for the Congress not for herself, but about the people she grew up with, her family, who served and continue to serve the community in various roles like all other community members.
“I’m not running for me, I’m running for them — the people who show us why,” said Adolph.
For that reason leadership that she offers is not the leadership that is about being in charge, but instead about “taking care of those in your charge.”
“Throughout the entirety of my career, I’ve thought deeply about what I can do to make a difference,” she said. “How I can help effectually change the place I love where my roots run deep — the place I call home.”
Adolph also expressed her willingness to learn from the politicians back home on how to work side by side with both political parties members for the sake of people because democracy that is vital to our existence “demands dialogue.”
“Safety is not always found in surrounding ourselves with those we agree with — safety is found in the presence of connection,” she said.
She also spoke about the importance of stepping one foot in front of the other every day, courage, hard work and commitment to make progress to ensure affordable housing, living wages and affordable education and healthcare.
“Our faith is our foundation, and hard work is our bedrock to progress,” said Adolph. “We must invest in people. People are our most precious and vital resource.”
Adolph’s parents who were both present at her campaign kickoff and who used to be public servants in Angola and Fremont. They said they are proud of her, and that they will support her in her chosen path as it is beneficial for the common good.
“She wants to do what the public needs done, not what somebody wants done for themselves,” said Craig Adolph.
The Democrats flocked to Angola from the surrounding communities to support Adolph. Trine Professor Emeritus Kathie Wentworth said Adolph remembered her from her time at Trine. Wentworth said she likes Adolph’s background in education and non-profits, and she thinks it will help to move the region forward.
DeKalb Democrat Yvonne Schroeder said she came to support Adolph because she wants to see in the office someone with compassion, with scruples and with character.
“I’m here because democratic principles are so important to hold our society together, and that’s what she stands for,” said Schroeder.
Delora Mann, Steuben County Democrat, said she came to Adolph’s campaign kickoff because she is worried for the country and wants to see “the right people get an office.”
Steuben County Democratic Party Chair Judy Rowe said Adolph’s leadership makes her hopeful of the country’s future.
“I’m an average American who is really worried about how fast the world is changing,” said Rowe. “I’m thrilled and full of hope, hope you cannot measure really for what we can achieve in this country with the potential of this country with great leadership.”
