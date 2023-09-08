ANGOLA — Angola native Kiley Adolph kicked off her campaign for the Democratic nomination for the 3rd District seat in Congress at Sutton’s 160 Event Center Thursday night.

Angola Mayor Richard Hickman, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, as well as other local politicians and Democratic Party members from the surrounding communities attended the event promising better northeastern Indiana Democratic representation in the Congress.

