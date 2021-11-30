BRUSHIE PRAIRIE — The day before students and staff left Prairie Heights Middle School for Thanksgiving break last week, they joined their student council and retired teacher and co-creator of the school's annual cake raffle, Patsy Hayes, to vote for the most creatively decorated cake submitted by teachers for this year's fundraising event.
Unable to recall the exact year in the 1980s she and fellow co-creator Iretta Hanna came up with the idea to host a cake raffle, Hayes told students and staff how amazing she thought it was to see the event still thriving.
Sponsored by the school's student council, the event was created as a means to provide additional food items for the district wide We Care Christmas Food Drive, which helps feed district families in need each holiday season.
Prairie Heights Middle School instructional assistant Shanan Staton said this year's event raised $360 from student ticket purchases.
"Students had the opportunity to purchase additional tickets for twenty-five cents," said Staton. "Each student was given a complimentary voting ticket they could use to vote for the cake they thought was the most creative and could then purchase a ticket to enter in the cake raffle."
Staton said the funds will go toward the purchase of canned meats, mac-n-cheese and additional easy-to-prepare items for the nearly 100 families registered to receive a holiday food box later this week.
Students are collecting food items for the distribution until Thursday when student council members and staff representatives will gather to package all the collected items for distribution.
Staton said Miller Poultry in Orland donates a chicken for each of the baskets. Prairie Heights Community School Corporation is also accepting additional public food donations. For more information contact the corporation at 351-3214.
