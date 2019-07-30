Five people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested over the weekend by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Thomas M. Duncan, 38, of the 700 block of North Main Street, Hudson, arrested on Main Street in Hudson on misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana and warrants.
• Dezaray L. Elder, 18, of the 400 block of Northcrest Road, arrested on Northcrest Road on misdemeanor charges of public intoxication and minor in possession of alcohol.
• Dusty R. Freed, 39, of the 400 block of East Toledo Street, Fremont, arrested on Main Street, Hudson, on a felony charge of strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
• Ryan M. Hasza, 35, of the 100 block of North Linda Street, Hobart, arrested in the 1000 block of West U.S. 20 on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Richard L. Mathis Jr., 24, of the 400 block of Northcrest Road, arrested on Northcrest Road on misdemeanor charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
