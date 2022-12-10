Communities across northeast Indiana brought out their Christmas spirit, sharing it through many events in recent weeks.
Garrett, Auburn, Hamilton and Kendallville kicked of the season with Christmas parades. Many communities braved the wind and cold to attend the lighting of Christmas trees and displays.
Santa has been all over DeKalb, Noble, Steuben and LaGrange counties, looking for all the good little girls and boys. His reindeer have also dropped in to visit area libraries, neatly dressed with a blanket bearing their names and red, green and silver ornaments on their antlers.
Enjoy these photos of the many activities covered by KPC reporters.
