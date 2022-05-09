LAKE JAMES — Mother’s Day brunch at Potawatomi Inn, Pokagon State Park, was washed out after a water line break on Sunday.
It also meant the Inn had to close because there was no water for potable use, let along for the flushing of toilets, running of showers and the like.
A water line that feeds the park’s inn broke Sunday morning, forcing services to be canceled, said Indiana Department of Natural Resources spokeswoman Ginger Murphy.
“We apologize for the inconvenience for those who were planning to celebrate the day with us,” Murphy said. “Thanks for understanding and we hope to see you soon after the water line is repaired.”
How the water line was broken has not been revealed. Terry Coleman, director of Indiana State Parks, said on Monday morning that the cause was still under investigation.
An Inn guest who emailed The Herald Republican to complain about news coverage of the incident said a vehicle struck a well pump house, causing the break, but Coleman could not confirm this as the actual cause.
The water system has since been repaired but the Inn can’t reopen until two tests of the water within 24 hours of each other come back results showing the water below bacteria limits.
Coleman said the Inn could safely reopen then.
Mother’s Day Brunch is one of the largest brunches offered at Potawatomi Inn, second perhaps only to Thanksgiving Day. Murphy said efforts to reach guests with reservations by phone had been made but not all were able to be contacted. All people staying at the inn were informed of the issue and sent on their way.
Coincidentally, the break came at a time when the DNR has started working with the city of Angola to provide it water service so it could eliminate its own well water system.
It is not known if the change to Angola water would have prevented Sunday’s break.
Murphy said brunch at the DNR’s six other inns went off as planned.
