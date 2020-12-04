ANGOLA — Caucuses to fill openings on the Steuben County Council have been scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 15, at The Heritage Club, 1905 Harcourt Road.
The caucuses will fill vacancies in District 2 and District 4 because the current councilmen, Ken Shelton and Wil Howard, respectively, have been elected to the Steuben County Board of Commissioners and take office on Jan. 1.
The other caucus will fill a soon-to-be vacant at-large seat currently held by Rick Shipe, whose term ends at the end of the year. Councilwoman Ruth Beer was elected to the seat in November but earlier this year she resigned after she was caucused in to fill the vacant District 3 seat that her father, John Hughes, held for 28 years prior to his death. Beer wasn’t able to remove herself from the ballot prior to the election. She will have to resign her at-large seat, effective Jan. 1.
The district seats will be up for election again in 2022 while the at-large seat will be up in 2024 because it just went through an election cycle. The County Council, the county’s fiscal body, is a seven-member board.
So far, there are four people who have filed their candidacies with Rick Michael, Steuben County Republican Central Committee chairman.
Shipe has filed for the District 2 seat, which is where he lives after having moved out of District 3 last summer, opening the door for Beer to take that seat.
Craig Adolph and Tony Isa have filed for the District 4 seat.
For the at-large seat, Adolph and Isa have both filed for that seat, also, along with Lisa Aldrich, whose brother, Dan Caruso, is an at-large councilman who was reelected in November.
Unless more candidates file, the at-large race will end up being either Adolph or Isa against Aldrich, depending on the District 4 result; that caucus precedes the at-large caucus.
The order of the evening will be District 2 at 5:30 p.m., District 4 at 6 p.m. and at large at 6:30 p.m.
The caucuses are not open to the public. Only precinct committeemen are eligible to vote. The only people eligible to serve as proxies for an absent precinct committeemen is a vice precinct committeeman.
At the very least, the at-large race will draw a crowd because all 23 precinct committeemen will be eligible to vote.
People who want to be candidates must file at least 72 hours prior to the caucus. Candidates must fill out Form CEB-5 in order to be eligible. The form must be notarized.
The form can be found online at in.gov/sos/elections/4564.htm. Candidate information is also available from Steuben County Clerk Tangi Manahan, who may be reached at 668-1000, ext. 2240.
Anyone with questions may contact Michael at rick@steubencountyingop.org.
