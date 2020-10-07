ANGOLA — Officers and dispatchers for the Angola Police Department turned the police station, per Mayor Richard Hickman, into a daycare center of sorts one afternoon in June after officers rescued two young children from a hot car in a store parking lot.
Monday at a meeting of the Angola Common Council, the officers and dispatchers involved all received commendations from the city for their service and going above and beyond the call to ensure the children were safe and cared for.
“This recognition is way past due and is well deserved,” Hickman said.
The children were left in the vehicle when it was 90 degrees outside. Inside the vehicle, reports say it was as hot as 128 degrees.
Officer Evan Howe saw the children when he responded and “without hesitation” he broke the window out of the vehicle to rescue the toddlers, ages 2 and 3. Each child’s hair was wet with sweat and the children were noticeably overheated.
The windows were rolled up and the vehicle was turned off. Only side vents remained open.
Hickman said Howe then put the children in his vehicle with the air conditioner running to cool them down.
“He was able to locate the mother who also had her 6-month-old child with her and they were all taken to the police department for follow-up interviews,” Hickman said.
Officer Mike Wood, he said, immediately went into the store to pull video footage, which helped determine that the children were in the vehicle for 37 minutes.
Officers and dispatchers did not hesitate to entertain the children, change their diapers and feed them while their mother was in for questioning.
“Dispatcher Tish Covell immediately began taking care of the children who were running around the police department,” he said. “She continued to do her dispatching duties while also trying to get the children to warm up to her.”
Detective Darrin Taylor came in, after having already done his shift, and in total put in a 17-hour day that day between interviews and typing reports.
Officers Woods and Howe continued answering calls, Hickman said, while Covell did her duties and kept track of the children.
Jill Smith with the Indiana Department of Child Services stayed with officers until 11 p.m., despite not being on call that evening, to make sure children were cared for and safe for the evening.
“She also helped keep the children entertained while the mother was interviewed while also making arrangements to find them a safe place,” Hickman said. “Officer Wood used his own money and went to McDonald’s to get the children food to eat.”
Wood also put cartoons on his computer, said Hickman, to help entertain the children.
When Dispatcher Lisa Freed got to work at 7 p.m., she immediately took one of the children and rocked him to sleep in her lap.
“She continued to dispatch officers to calls while caring for the child like he was her own,” Hickman said.
Covell stayed until after 10 p.m. just to help officers care for the children.
“Lisa, Tish and Jill took the children to the bathroom, changed diapers and rocked the children to sleep,” Hickman said.
Taylor, Hickman continued, interviewed the mother for almost two hours while never losing his cool and tracking down each and every statement she made to build the case.
“If not for their actions, these children might not be with us today,” Hickman said. “It just goes to show how the members of the Angola Police Department come together as a team in a time of need.”
