ANGOLA — Common Council voted no Monday evening. A 4-0 decision denied the Primco/Smith Road LLC rezoning request.
The proposal rapidly gained public attention throughout the month as it would have rezoned a parcel of land near Scoops Ice Cream from agricultural to high impact (HI). Approval would have allowed Speedway Redimix to build a concrete batch plant on the property.
Councilwoman Kathy Armstrong and Mayor Richard Hickman were absent from the meeting.
Matt Bertsch, Bertsch-Frank and Associates of Fort Wayne, and Todd Fredrick, property owner, explained that there were no immediate plans to move the plant during their petitioner’s rebuttal section Monday.
The pair expressed that receiving an approval for the rezoning would allow for future planning if Speedway Redimix were to lose its lease. Currently located just southeast of the property, the company leases through Heidelberg Materials, Aggregates.
Started June 12
The rezoning process has been in discussion since June 12 when it was initially taken to the Angola Plan Commission during their regularly scheduled meeting. The Commission passed a favorable recommendation for rezoning the 40.9 acre parcel into 36 acres of HI and the 4.5 acres of front facing land as C2: Medium to Large General Commercial District.
Prior to the rezoning request reaching the Council, the Commission also heard a proposal to subdivide the parcel into two. After a large public turnout voicing concerns regarding potential air pollution and devaluation of area homes, the Commission tabled the subdivide request until after the Council cast their vote.
Another vote had to be taken on the front facing land during the Council’s meeting. Councilman Dave Olson made a motion to table the C2 rezoning request until after the Commission’s decision on the property’s subdivide. The next Plan Commission meeting is scheduled for Aug. 14 at 5 p.m. in City Hall.
Martin at helm
Due to Hickman’s absence, Councilman Dave Martin ran the meeting in his capacity as mayor pro tempore. Before introducing the Speedway Professional Park topic, he announced that the Council typically doesn’t have public hearings for rezoning requests, but they would open the floor to public comment anyway.
“As long as I’ve been associated with this Board, we have never refused public input on any subject and we certainly aren’t going to start with that tonight,” said Martin.
The Council heard a variety of opinions on the proposed change, while most were against the move to HI, one resident spoke up in favor of the rezoning. Ryan Weible, an employee of Speedway Redimix, provided that approving the matter would give him job security and benefit the community.
“This impacts me for one, I have a good paying job, for two, I have very good benefits. You take those jobs from the community, it’s hurting the community,” Weibel said. “If you guys take away a concrete plant from this community, there’s going to be one. This community, building up as much as it is, can not sustain one ready mix plant.”
He also encouraged those in attendance to consider how concrete is essential in their own lives. Pointing to housing, Weibel added that each person’s home required concrete.
“If we have to truck it in from DeKalb County or from Michigan, think about what the cost of concrete is going to be,” Weibel said. “It’s not what you guys think it is, it’s not some horrible thing. It’s for the betterment of the community.”
Bertsch and Fredrick also commented on the concrete monopoly the remaining plant would have on the city.
Several others expressed that the rezoning would go against the city’s comprehensive plan.
Steuben County Board of Commissioners President Wil Howard expressed concern.
Howard urged council members to consider how the city’s comprehensive plan aligned with the county’s as he read from a portion of the county’s plan.
“Maintain and improve the attractiveness and environmental quality of the lakes and waterways. Industrial growth does have adverse effects on roads, public services, our environment and shouldn’t be overlooked,” said Howard.
He spoke about the county’s responsibility to direct growth where it’s most likely to have a positive impact and establishing limits for development by preventing notable damage to the natural environment.
“Apply the most strict standards when reviewing proposed projects that deviate from the goals and objectives that deviate from your comprehensive plan.
Howard explained the need to buffer residential areas and other sensitive land uses from commercial, industrial and intense agricultural uses. He also provided that in a study done by the county in 2016, it identified that current designated areas throughout Steuben and outside of all municipalities would accommodate for at least 50 years of new industrial growth without rezoning any agricultural land.
Before casting their vote, council members delivered their own opinions on the matter. Martin agreed the request didn’t fall within the city’s comprehensive plan while Olson expressed fears of an approval stopping Angola’s northbound growth. Councilman Gary Crum commented that the city would still be experiencing the effects of the rezoning 10 years down the road.
Jerry McDermid, the only council member to sit on the Plan Commission, complimented the Commission for their work on the request. He added that the volunteer board made a recommendation based on what they felt was right a month ago. Based on things coming to light since the initial decision, McDermid voted against the proposal.
Primco/Smith Road LLC will have to wait one year until they are able to bring the request back to Common Council.
