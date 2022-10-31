ANGOLA — A Lake Anne man was arrested late Sunday on a warrant alleging Level 1 felony child molesting.
Derick Alfred Arguello, 49, is being held on $100,000 bail after he was arrested at almost midnight Sunday at the Steuben County Jail on a warrant.
He was arraigned before Magistrate James Burns on Monday afternoon. Attorney Anthony Kraus was appointed as counsel to represent Arguello in his case that was assigned to Steuben Superior Court.
In an incident that allegedly occurred in March, Arguello was taking care of relatives of his when he performed oral sex on a 10-year-old girl and digitally penetrated her while she lie in bed, trying to sleep, court records said.
The girl pretended to still be sleeping when the incident occurred while her brother, 11, was in bed with her. He was not aware of what occurred, court records said.
The two were sleeping with the family member because they were afraid of the dark and their father, whom the usually sleep with, was away, court records said.
After the incident, the girl first reported it to her brother the next day and then an adult family member, who reported it to the Indiana Department of Child Services, which initiated an investigation.
Court documents say Arguello teased the girl after the incident and had also grabbed her buttocks on at least one occasion after a shower. The girl didn't think much about the grabbing incident until the molestation occurred, court records say.
The children were living with their grandmother. Their mother lives in LaGrange County.
If found guilty, Arguello faces between 20-40 years in prison with the advisory sentence being 30 years.
His next hearing in court wil be a pretrial conference on March 6, 2023. His jury trial has been set on May 4, 2023.
