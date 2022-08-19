ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Thursday. Official charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Meghan E. Hamman, 43, of the 5800 block of South C.R. 600W, Columbia, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Lucio D. Jacquez, 30, of the 6800 block of North C.R. 650W, Shipshewana, arrested in the 100 block of West Toledo Street, Fremont, on charges of misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Ryan T. Workman, 36, of the 6800 block of North C.R. 675W, Orland, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
