Nine people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following individuals were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend.
• Shannon M. Croghan, 36, of Hudson, arrested in the 100 block of East Depot Street, Ashley, on warrants alleging failure to appear in court.
• Blaide T. Ferguson, 24, of the 200 block of Regency Court, Angola, arrested in the 400 block of North Wayne Street on a charge of felony auto theft.
• Mark A. Leazier, 41, of the 1500 block of East Bair Road, Columbia City, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor criminal dog bite liability.
• Shambra L. Lee, 36, of the 1200 block of South Kentucky Highway 127 South, Albany Kentucky, arrested in the 4200 block of West C.R. 105S on a charge of felony domestic battery in the presence of a child.
• Dontae L. Reed-Young, 27, of the 4600 block of Karen Drive, Indianapolis, arrested in the 3000 block of West Maumee Street on a fugitive warrant.
• John E. Roland Jr., 19, of the 4000 block of Case Drive, Union City, Michigan, arrested in the 2200 block of West C.R. 500S on a charge of felony domestic battery in the presence of a child and misdemeanor reporting of a crime.
• Jose C. Ruiz, 51, of the 600 block of North Wayne Street, arrested at Bickland Drive and North Wayne Street on felony charges of operating while intoxicated and habitual traffic offender and misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated.
• Joshua D. Sloan, 22, of the 700 block of North C.R. 450W, arrested on Lane 150H, Hamilton Lake, on a fugitive warrant.
• Kenneth J. Svencner, 23, of the 7800 block of North C.R. 1000W, Orland, arrested in the 1500 block of C.R. 700N on misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
