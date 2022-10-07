ANGOLA — Angola High School became a provider of the Indiana College Core that ensures students have an opportunity to complete a group of courses totaling 30 college credits that completely replace the freshman year at any state university in Indiana and many private schools, said Assistant Superintendent of the MSD of Steuben County Schauna Relue.
“We were able to expand our college course offerings by bringing in instructors from Ivy Tech,” said Relue.
She said students are currently able to take Pre-Calculus, Trigonometry, Calculus, Biology and Communications with a professor who teaches for Ivy Tech, joining the class virtually from their classroom at Angola High School.
“These classes are offered in both a synchronous and asynchronous format,” said Relue.
The Indiana College Core requires that 15 of the 30 credits be completed using Ivy Tech classes, and MSD officials are excited to have their students taking college classes being taught by college professors.
It gives students the virtual learning experience when they still have the guidance and support of their high school teachers and counselors, said Relue. Now that nearly all colleges are requiring that students take some of their classes virtually, virtual learning skills are of critical importance, she added.
“So, we are equipping students with the skills they need to successfully navigate that learning environment,” said Relue.
Through the Indiana College Core the MSD of Steuben County also strives to teach their students self-advocacy skills of scheduling meetings with their professors if they need help, creating a study group, making time for homework outside of class and seeking tutoring when needed.
“These are also very important college-readiness skills that this approach has allowed us to offer our students,” said Relue.
Trine University is another Angola High School partner in providing students with a wide range of college course offerings. Last year Angola High School students completed 19 dual credit classes (approximately 57 credits) and 15 advanced placement classes (up to 45 credits). The valedictorian, Ellie Aldred, graduated with 77 dual credits.
“We are delighted to provide these experiences to our students as we continue to be innovative in addressing the nationwide teacher shortage,” said Relue.
