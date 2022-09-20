ANGOLA — Fremont officials are continuing to make their case that Northern Indiana Public Service Co. needs to increase its capacity to provide the town with enough natural gas in order to grow residences and more importantly, industry.
On Monday Town Council President Steve Brown made a presentation to the Steuben County Board of Commissioners, hoping for support in its quest to expand gas to the town.
"I'm not here to ask for any money but I am here to ask for your support," Brown said.
Commissioner Ken Shelton said without a specific request, the commissioners could not agree to support anything.
At this point in the town's effort, Brown said, Fremont is looking at either a civil suit to force NIPSCO to upgrade its infrastructure to provide enough capacity to the town or reaching out to a pipeline company that has infrastructure near Fremont and possibly starting a municipal utility.
Fremont has retained an attorney who is qualified to appear before the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, but that body deals specifically with rates. It is highly unlikely Fremont will have any luck gaining added capacity through the IURC because of this, Brown said.
NIPSCO, contends there is not enough planned growth in the Fremont area to justify the expense of expanding its infrastructure, said company spokeswoman Dana Berkes.
"Within Steuben County, including the Town of Fremont, NIPSCO’s natural gas transmission and distribution lines are near capacity and meet existing customer usage and modest growth needs. The system cannot accommodate significant growth opportunities without expansion. Meanwhile, there are some areas within the county where it is cost prohibitive for NIPSCO to invest in the expansion of natural gas service until there is sufficient actual customer base growth including confirmed projects and expected usage to support such an endeavor," Berkes said in a request for comment in August, following a town council meeting when the topic was the main subject of the meeting.
Town officials contend they are caught in a Catch 22 situation that no one will show an interest in developing or expanding in Fremont if they can't be assured adequate utilities, such as natural gas.
Companies in town that want to expand are not able to do so because they have been told they can't access the gas they require.
One such company was Carver Non-woven Technologies, which wanted to expand. The company has explored propane and liquified gas, but those options are cost prohibitive, Brown said.
Shelton said until Fremont decides on a specific course of action, the commissioners can't commit to any request from the town. Shelton implied he didn't want to get behind an action before the IURC if it was without merit.
"So it seems to me that we collectively should have a goal. And as a commissioner, I would be inclined to consider that goal and approve that action," Shelton said. "I don't hear that from you. And I don't know where we would be committing the county to go to do something that you're saying probably won't go far. So we'd be spending money for nothing and I'm not in favor of doing that."
"Exactly, and I'm not asking you to. I'm just asking for your support," Brown said.
"But support for what," Shelton asked.
Brown explained that the town's attorney, Kurt Bachman, and their attorney in Indianapolis are working on a course of action. Once that gets determined, Brown said he would return.
Fremont officials were hopeful that the problem — going on some eight years — would be resolved after a task force was formed a few years ago with NIPSCO.
"In recent years, NIPSCO has worked closely with key stakeholders, economic development leaders and local officials to determine potential new usage parameters and the associated costs in order to consider such infrastructure investment in the area. Currently, the case to expand is not supported by economic development and growth in that region. This would include new customer contracts and agreements," Berkes said.
Brown said NIPSCO pulled away from the table and discussion on expansion has stopped.
Berkes implies there's still a willingness to continue conversations with officials wanting to work on growth.
"NIPSCO will continue dialogue with communities regarding potential infrastructure investments as future economic development and growth is identified," Berkes said.
