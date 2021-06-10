FREMONT — An eight-lot subdivision in rural Fremont got its secondary plat approval Tuesday in front of the Fremont Plan Commission in a special June meeting.
The subdivision, named Buffalo Run, will sit on approximately 60 acres of land on North Ray Road, though not all of the land will be used for the subdivision. The plat has just under 10 acres being developed for homes.
Seven of the eight lots are around one acre in size, with one lot being larger — around two acres in size — to allow the developer and landowner, Dan VanGordon, the ability to put an access drive on the lot to get to the remainder of his land.
The development is for single-family homes, each with an individual driveway access.
One concern expressed by the commission was how people would leave their driveways onto Ray Road, but member Steve Brown said he doesn’t think there will be much of an issue.
“The lots are big enough and the way it all lays, 90% of the homes I’d say will probably have a turnaround to pull out instead of backing out anyway,” he said.
Brown also said everything for the project this far has been approved by Steuben County authorities, including the county surveyor, the county health department and the county highway department.
Having met in June, the commission is not planning on holding its regularly scheduled July meeting unless something arises that calls for a meeting.
The next regularly scheduled meeting will take place in October.
