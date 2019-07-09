ANGOLA — Steuben County is applying for a grant that will fund a new pretrial release program that enables low- to no-risk pretrial detainees to have their bail reduced or eliminated.
In Tuesday’s meeting of the Steuben County Council, Chief Probation Officer Pam Feller received approval to seek a $60,000 state grant to pay for the program, which is being implemented statewide after being in a pilot phase in 11 Indiana counties for nearly three years. The program is going statewide later this year.
The program aims to reduce recidivism of and jail overcrowding with detainees who are accused of low-level crimes yet lack the ability to pay their all or part of their bail to gain release from jail.
“It will help our situation,” Sheriff R.J. Robinson said during a meeting of the Steuben County Council on Tuesday. “There will be an advantage from an inmate standpoint.”
Robinson said some people languish in jail awaiting trial because they can’t make bail. Some of those individuals with health issues can become costly to the county to house and keep healthy.
Beyond jail overcrowding, the program aims to keep individuals who are low-risk to reoffend or harm others to remain productive members of the community, said information from the Indiana Public Defender Council.
“The prompt release of arrestees who do not pose a risk to public safety is associated with reduced recidivism and eliminates unnecessary expenses resulting from the overutilization of local jail resources,” the Public Defender Council said on its website.
Detainees must go through an assessment before being recommended to participate in the program. Judges decided whether to reduce or eliminate a person’s bail.
The Public Defender Council says the program:
• encourages judges to release arrestees earlier;
• reduced jail expenses for counties and allows many arrestees to return to their jobs and support their families;
• eliminates protracted incarceration of poor people who can’t pay a bail bond or a bail deposit;
• enhances the reliability of guilty pleas; and,
• reduces recidivism that often comes from people who spend lengthy amounts of time incarcerated.
Feller cited data from one of the pilot counties, Porter, which has 250 people out of jail through the program rather than sitting in jail. If so determined during the assessment of arrestees, some individuals are monitored through the probation department while awaiting trial.
Feller said state grants will pay for the first two years of the program. It will be up to the Legislature to fund the program after that. She expects the program to start locally this fall.
The pilot counties currently involved in the program are Allen, Bartholomew, Grant, Hamilton, Hendricks, Jefferson, Monroe, Porter, St. Joseph, Starke and Tipton.
