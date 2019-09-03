ANGOLA — Police are turning to scientific techniques to identify a man who died in a fiery crash Sunday on S.R. 327, north of U.S. Highway 20.
"We're going to have to use DNA," Steuben County Sheriff R.J. Robinson said.
The man driving a gold Ford SUV that hit a large tree then burst into flames was burned beyond recognition, Robinson said.
Steuben County Coroner Bill Harter said DNA would be used to identify the person who has been confirmed as a male.
"It's going to be a while on this one; we have to use DNA. Usually it takes about four weeks or more," Harter said.
Shortly after 3:30 p.m. Sunday deputies found the gold Ford sports utility vehicle off the west side of S.R. 327 fully engulfed in flames.
Once the fire was extinguished officers found a deceased person inside, who was removed from the vehicle.
The preliminary investigation by sheriff's officers determined that the Ford had been traveling at a high rate of speed before it struck the large tree head on. The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Apparently the driver, who was killed, was not the registered vehicle owner, Robinson said.
"We're still trying to locate family to confirm the whereabouts of the registered vehicle owner," Robinson said.
Police said it was not known if alcohol was a factor. The incident remains under investigation.
On Sunday police said the identity of the driver was being withheld pending positive identification by the Steuben County Coroner's office and notification of family.
Assisting the Sheriff's Office at the scene were the Indiana State Police, Orland Police, Orland Fire Department, Steuben County Emergency Medical Service and the Steuben County Coroner's Office.
