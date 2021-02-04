Yarn bombing is supposed to take place today in and around the Public Square in downtown Angola, but many participants have gotten a head start, like Deb Blaz of Angola and Carolyn Powers of Pleasant Lake. Some of the installations had been up earlier this week, like the rainbow banner in front of In A Flash, and the Angola sign that's by MJ's Antiques. The Angola banner is a return attraction. This year, though, Blaz, a well-known French teacher at Angola High School who has had several French textbooks published, took things to a new level. She crafted a mermaid that is installed on a lamppost in front of City Hall. She also put together this spiny dragon, top, that's on the northeast quadrant of the Public Square, near Healthies. By the time this weekend passes, there should be several more sculptures, decorations and whimsy. People are also being asked to hang mittens, scarves and other warm weather necessities for those who are less fortunate to take and wear in order to keep warm. Below, some colorful knitted creations add some color to Birdsong Park, the pocket park east of the Public Square.
