ANGOLA — U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., will be making a return visit to the Steuben County Lincoln Day Dinner this year.
The event is being held on April 21, at Glendarin Hills Golf Club, 3333 Glendarin Way, Angola.
As opposed to the 2018 event when he was one of three candidates vying for the Republican Party's nomination to run for Senate and was working the Lincoln Day Dinner circuit across the state, Braun will be at the event as the party's keynote speaker.
Braun, a former state representative and businessman who pretty much self-funded his campaign, won a slug fest of a primary in 2018 against challengers Luke Messer and Todd Rokita, both of whom were members of Congress at the time.
Braun went on to defeat Sen. Joe Donnelly in the general election that fall as Republicans maintained control of the Senate.
Though he has not made any official announcement, many political observers think Braun is going to try to win the Republican nomination for governor in 2024. Gov. Eric Holcomb won't be able to run again due to Indiana term limits.
There's also speculation that Rokita might be making a gubernatorial run. It's almost a given that Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch will be running for the nomination, though she, too, has not made any announcements.
Tickets for the event are on sale through Thursday, April 5. The cost is $50 per person and $90 per couple, with three levels of sponsorship opportunities.
Tickets may be purchased online at steubencountyingop.org. No paper tickets will be issued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.