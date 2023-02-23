ANGOLA — Video equipment that allows Angola to stream meetings was used for the first time at the last Angola Common Council meeting Monday.
The equipment in the Council Chamber was installed earlier last fall, said Angola City Clerk-Treasurer Ryan Herbert.
“We’ve been working on getting things up and ready to livestream since last fall,” said Herbert.
He added that it took a few months from the installment of the equipment in the fall of 2022 to the first video streaming of the meeting because there were a few technical issues when the equipment was first installed.
Herbert explained that the city decided to record and livestream city meetings to make them more available to the public. The equipment that was installed was provided through the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs funding.
The amount of the grant was $82,349, said Herbert, but that also included the price of the equipment that Easterseals RISE purchased.
“That total included the equipment that Easterseals RISE purchased and the equipment that was purchased here for the City Hall,” said Herbert.
He further explained that it was Easterseals RISE applied for the grant from OCRA, and the city partnered with them as a pass-through agency for the distribution of the funds. It was also included an equipment update.
Herbert said the new equipment allows for the council members to participate remotely in accordance with the relevant city policy that follows the Indiana Open Door aw. However, there are certain types of meetings that the members cannot participate in remotely with the example being the budget meetings.
In the past, said Herbert, the equipment did not provide for a way for the council member to participate in the meetings remotely because one of the prerequisites of remote participation is being able to be seen and heard.
“We had difficulty doing that before the new equipment was installed,” said Herbert. “With the new equipment we should be able to do it a lot easier.”
There currently is legislation moving through the General Assembly that would require livestreaming of public meetings statewide. The bill requiring livestreaming was authored by Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn.
The first recording is available at the City of Angola YouTube channel at https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=urONeDYwfDo.
