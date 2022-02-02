LAKE JAMES — It will be a few weeks before the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Division of Water, renders an decision on a permit sought by the developers of a condominium project on Crooked Lake fore shoreline work.
The hearing was held Tuesday at Potawatomi Inn, Pokagon State Park, on a permit for shoreline work at the Casey’s Landing condominium project on Crooked Lake.
The hearing was conducted because at least 25 members of the public petitioned to request it.
There were many questions about the proposal, many of which were outside the scope of the hearing parameters.
"There were some comments that were within our jurisdiction," said Amanda Evans, environmental manager with the technical services section with the DNR.
Typically shoreline alteration permit applications made with the DNR are handled administratively and with site visits by DNR personnel, unless the petition process is followed.
The project location is 15 Lane 345 Crooked Lake, site of the 10-unit condominium project that is currently in Steuben Circuit Court for judicial review. The application for a special exception for the project was approved 4-1 by the Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals on Nov. 8.
People can still make comment about the project by emailing the DNR's division of water, or Evans at aevans4@dnr.in.gov.
The only items that can be discussed include impact the project might have on:
• The natural resources and/or scenic beauty of the lake;
• The water level or contour of the lake below the waterline;
• Fish, wildlife or botanical resources; and
• The cumulative effects of the items listed above.
The public hearing notice said plans for the site include the following:
• A new, glacial stone seawall constructed across 280 feet of the shoreline frontage;
• Excavation of a 2,500-square foot area near the south portion of the property; and
• Filling an approximately 1,320 square-foot channel.
Developers of the project, Mark Pontecorvo, Randy Strebig and Chuck Walker, who make up Crown Point Holdings, were at the hearing but did not speak. They were not required to comment.
Their permit application was handled by a professional environmental engineering firm.
Evans said decisions on shoreline permits usually take between 90-120 days from the date of application, which was done in the late summer/early fall. She said the public hearing and comment process usually delays a decision.
Decisions made by the Division of Water can be appealed through the Natural Resources Commission, which, among other things, has jurisdiction over DNR policies.
