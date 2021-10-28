ANGOLA — Trine University's Math Club is inviting area elementary schools to its annual Math Kids Night on Nov. 2 from 6-8 p.m. in the University Center mall.
Math Kids Night features math-based activities for kids and their parents to enjoy, including tangram puzzles, STEM building structures, origami, bingo, a clock walk and a scavenger hunt.
While attending Math Night, the Trine Math Club invites kids to participate in its Elementary Math Challenge contest, which consists of a 20-25 minute written math competition designed for fourth and fifth grade students. The Math Club will offer certificates and prizes to first, second and third place winners.
This event is free to all participants, with pizza and drinks provided.
For more information, contact faculty advisor Haseeb Kazi at kazih@trine.edu or 665-4248 or club president Kendra Truesdale at kstruesdale19@my.trine.edu.
Electronic registration can be completed at bit.ly/3Cl2jop.
