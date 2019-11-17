LIGONIER — Across the state, schools are closing or holding special programs to participate in Red for Ed action day.
Only one school so far in the four-county area is shutting its doors on the upcoming Tuesday day of rallying. Others, though, are holding their own programs.
Red for Ed action day is a statewide rally held by the Indiana State Teachers Association (ISTA). On Tuesday, teachers are invited to come to the statehouse in Indianapolis to ask legislators to support public education, and, of course, wear red.
The ISTA has laid out three main issues it wants to tackle with this action day. The first is to use the state’s budget surplus to bolster teacher wages, the second to hold schools and teachers harmless of this year’s low ILEARN scores and the third to repeal requiring teachers to have externship or additional career training to retain their license.
Though most schools are sending a few teacher representatives to the statehouse, West Noble has had to close because more teachers than expected are using personal time to rally.
West Noble Superintendent Galen Mast said more teachers called off than the district has substitutes to fill in, an interest he said he thinks stems from needing to represent their needs.
“Northeast Indiana does not have a large representation of schools (in Indianapolis),” he said.
Though no other schools have closed Tuesday yet, many are holding smaller events at their schools so they can remain in the classroom but still feel unified in the cause.
For example, Lakeland Community Schools in LaGrange County is hosting a presentation Monday night about public education funding.
Lakeland Superintendent Eva Merkel said she knows teachers rallying can seem like they’re simply wanting more money to line their pockets with, but insists that “couldn’t be further from the truth.”
“Teacher pay, obviously, is part of it, but it is really an overall support of education,” Merkel said.
For Lakeland specifically, Merkel said a huge gift from the legislature would be to stop placing such a financial priority on charter schools, which aren’t held to the same standards as public schools but receive more money per student.
In districts with declining enrollment, like Lakeland, this feels like a direct blow.
“We’re doing all the things that we should be doing to be fiscally responsible,” Merkel said, but it still feels like the district can’t balance its budget without more money and an adequate funds-per-student ratio.
That low funding translates into lower teacher pay, meaning it’s harder for schools to recruit and retain quality educators.
“Basically, we have teachers stuck at salary schedules that they had ten years ago,” Merkel said.
West Noble’s Mast said hiring is much harder now because of stagnating, low wages. Ten years ago, if West Noble were wanting to hire a fourth-grade teacher, a job posting would bring in about 40 applicants.
Now, Mast said it might get two interested, with only one actually being qualified.
Though all schools are staying open for Red for Ed action day in Steuben County, the schools there are facing much of the same problems as others in neighboring counties.
“The biggest one would be the money per student,” William Stitt, superintendent of Fremont Community Schools said.
Not only does Stitt see the day as a unifying event for public education, but he also hopes it will call attention to elected officials who form public policy on schools.
“We the voters, we vote those people into office, and if they’re not going to make a change, then maybe we as voters need to change who we vote for,” Stitt said.
Steven Teders, superintendent of DeKalb County Central United Schools, agreed that funding is the biggest isssue facing his district.
“Funding comes down to student programming and staffing,” Teders said.
To show that his schools are unified with those rallying in Indianapolis, DeKalb County Central United will be wearing red on Tuesday, and all staff will walk into the school together.
“It’s to show that there is unity, but also to bring awareness,” Teders said.
Hamilton Community Schools’ Superintendent Tony Cassel said schools closing, demonstrations and an emphasis on funding outside of the public education realm should serve as a wake-up call to legislators.
“I hope it raises eyebrows in the state of Indiana,” Cassel said.
Rallying at the statehouse on Tuesday runs from approximately 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
