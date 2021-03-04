ANGOLA — A local judge has set the first trial date for a breach of contract case involving Superintendent Brent Wilson and the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County's Board of Trustees, scheduling the matter to go before a jury on July 27.
Online court information shows Steuben Superior Court Judge William Fee set the trial date Tuesday after a telephonic pretrial conference with Wilson's attorney Linda Pence, and the district's counsel, Matthew Elliott, even as he ordered both parties to return to mediation. The pretrial conference was held in the judge's chambers and was not open to the public.
Wilson, who has been the district's superintendent since 2006, sued the Board in March 2020, alleging breach of contract after it voted in August 2016 to remove an automatic rollover provision that previously provided Wilson with a never-ending five-year contract.
Named in the suit are MSD and board members in place when the suit was filed March 3: Brad Gardner, Case Gilbert, LeAnn Boots, Cory Archbold, Marilyn McCormick, Kevin Beard and Scott Poor. McCormick resigned last year due to a change of address and has been replaced on the board by Rebecca Maggart, elected by District 2 voters in November. Gilbert’s District 1 seat was won by Mark Ridenour in last fall’s election.
Wilson's suit alleges that the Board interfered with his contractual rights and asks the court to rule in his favor and reverse the Board's actions. The Board denies Wilson's allegations in court documents.
Wilson's contract is set to expire on June 30 unless the court finds in his favor, since the Board voted 5-2 in November 2020 against renewing it. Since then, the Board has initiated a search for a new superintendent, despite the pending litigation.
The jury trial is set to last four days, beginning Tuesday, July 27. A final pretrial conference is scheduled for July 6, per the court's orders.
The discovery period for the trial closes on June 1 and the deadline for proposed instructions or pretrial motions is the final pretrial conference on July 6.
The Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents has been granted amicus curiae on behalf of Wilson.
In the meantime, the court ordered both parties to return to mediation with John Whiteleather Jr., a court-appointed mediator, ahead of the trial. An electronic notice filed Wednesday said a half-day mediation session will take place on March 12 at the Bloom Gates Shipman & Whiteleather law office in Columbia City. It will be the second mediation session since the case was filed.
Just last month, Wilson filed a separate suit against the Board for allegedly violating Indiana's Open Door Law when it initiated a search for a new superintendent during a closed-door executive session on Jan. 27, 2021. That case remains pending and has yet to be added to the court's docket.
