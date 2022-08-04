ANGOLA — Steuben County schools started their registration for the new school year this past week.
While the superintendents say that there is no way to know who of the students are coming this year until they show up for the classes during the first week of studies, some estimates can be made in most cases.
Fremont Community Schools Superintendent Bill Stitt said although they did not have official information yet, as of right now he was able to say that they expected the enrollment to improve.
“By how much we don’t know yet, but we are expecting growth,” said Stitt.
He said that their community experienced growth over the last five or six years, and if numbers hold, their elementary school will have more than 400 students in the coming school year, and their middle and high school will be “over three hundred each.”
“For our corporation, we would love to have over a thousand kids, and we are very close to that. So that’s a hope we are shooting for over a thousand,” said Stitt.
He said that they usually have a lot of transfer students from other schools, as their parents prefer the small school environment and smaller class sizes of Fremont schools. Another benefit of going to school in Fremont is 66 college credits that their high school students can get.
“Our 9-12 graders can get up to 66 college credits, if they take all the dual credit classes, and that’s different from most schools around us, so, that’s a huge thing,” said Stitt.
Stitt explained that up to 66 college credits were available to the Fremont High School students because the district signed a partnership with Trine University.
“Our teachers here at Fremont teach those classes, some of our students do travel to Trine to take classes on campus, but the large majority just take classes here at the high school taught by our high school teachers, but they are all through Trine University,” said Stitt.
He added that Fremont was the only one A-graded school district in Steuben County, and it had better academic performance, and it was another reason why students chose to transfer to the Fremont school system.
“Academically we are very, very solid,” said Stitt.
Hamilton Community Schools Superintendent Anthony Cassel said that their estimation of the enrollment rate this year was also that it was going up as well as it was the trend last year.
“We ended last year with 360 kids, which is k-12, and also 40 kids that are in preschool. On registration so far we had 50 new enrollments, which is great” said Cassel.
He said that they also lost some kids because there were some people who moved out and changed jobs. The overall reason for the growth in Hamilton, said Cassel, was that the people were trying to realize the benefits of a small-school education.
“Teachers and staff, we know all the kids, we know all the families very well. In Hamilton we are always talking about being a family,” said Cassel.
He said that the comments they were getting from parents on the reasons for why they were changing their school district were mostly about the size of the district, and that the district that their children were previously attending was just too big.
“They preferred smaller settings that will help their kids be maybe more successful, and have more opportunities to participate,” said Cassel.
Cassel said that they also had smaller class sizes — with 22 students and below, and they were also splitting some classes this year to have about 16 to 18 kids in some of them.
“We are definitely trending in the right direction,” said Cassel.
Prairie Heights Community Schools Superintendent Jeff Reed said their expected enrollment this year stays about the same as last year — on the level of about 1,350 students.
“Our enrollment was around 1,350 last year. We expect to stay in that same range for this school year,” said Reed.
Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Superintendent Matt Widenhoefer said the tentative data for their school district will be available later in the month after the school officials enter it in the system, and the official records will be released in the beginning of September.
All superintendents remind, however, that the figures they gave for this story are tentative, and the final enrollment figures are going to be known not earlier than the school starts next week.
“We have already started registration, but you never know until the first day and the first week who is coming, who is leaving, who has moved,” said Stitt.
