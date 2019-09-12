Three people arrested on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Tuesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Consuelo Alva Jimenez, 38, of the 200 block of Williams Street, arrested at Mill and Williams streets on a misdemeanor charge of unlicensed driver.
• Brianna L. Lesage, 19, of the 700 block of Bailey Court, arrested on a warrant alleging contempt of court.
• Tocarra F. Mcilvain, 33, of the 5000 block of East C.R. 100N, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor domestic battery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.