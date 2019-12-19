WASHINGTON — Although few people were surprised by Wednesday’s U.S. House vote to approve articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, few people should also be surprised that Indiana’s Republican lawmakers blasted the move.
Third District Rep. Jim Banks, R-Columbia City, voted against both articles of impeachment, as expected.
All seven Indiana Republicans in the U.S. House voted against the articles of impeachment, while both Democratic representatives were for it.
In a video posted to his Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon.
“Today is a historic day on Capitol Hill, but for all the wrong reasons,” Banks said in his video statement taken in his office.
“They’ve been trying to get rid of him since Day 1 and today is somewhat of a culmination of their impeachment efforts,” Banks said. “I know that most of you who are listening today agree with me that it’s a shame and a sad day for our country that we’re going down this path.
“I’ll keep doing my part and I’ll be back with more soon,” Banks said.
Banks has been an active and vocal critic of the impeachment process since it began, issuing hundreds of tweets on the topic in the last few months and appearing frequently on conservative news shows as House Democrats gathered evidence and testimony.
Last week, as articles of impeachment seemed almost assured to be approved and headed to the Senate, Banks issued a call to “gut the hog” and launch an investigation into the origins of the impeachment probe.
“That’s how we make sure this never happens again: To bring the hog out in front of the American people and gut it so everyone in this country can see how all of this travesty was brought about in the beginning by one political party,” Banks said.
The impeachment process now moves over to the U.S. Senate, where Indiana fields two Republicans.
Freshman Sen. Mike Braun, who was elected in 2018 running a campaign that echoed many of Trump’s political talking points, has already been offering defense of the president and is already expected to vote against removing Trump from office.
On Wednesday, Braun posted a clip from an interview on radio station WIBC.
“This has to be Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi’s worst nightmare: they put all this time and effort into it, they have this sunk cost and can’t back down from it. They’re going to pay politically for having such a flimsy case that was orchestrated before they even knew what the reason would be,” Braun said.
In an op-ed to Fox News on Saturday, Braun questioned whether Democratic senators running for president could be impartial in a trial, while simultaneously showing his hand that he’s unlikely to remove the president.
“I’m a political outsider, and that’s why I’ve been clear that I believe this impeachment is purely a political sham to damage a president they’ve wanted gone since hour one,” Braun said in the opening paragraph of his op-ed.
“I’ve listened closely to all of the facts in this case, and I’m always open to new information, but it doesn’t look like there will be any new evidence,” Braun wrote. “I look forward to arguing the facts of the case – not opinions from lawyers or hearsay from bureaucrats – in the Senate trial so this jury pool can get back to work on real issues like lowering prescription drug prices for seniors or fixing our crumbling roads and bridges.”
Indiana’s senior Sen. Todd Young, who came into office in 2016 along with Trump, continues to remain silent on impeachment up to this point.
Although Young has supported most of the policies of the Trump administration and the Republican Party, the first-term senator has refrained from speaking publicly on impeachment during the investigation and deliberations in the House.
