ANGOLA — The Downtown Angola Coalition and the Steuben County Farmers Market have entered into a partnership that puts the Market under the nonprofit umbrella of the Coalition.
The agreement, signed earlier this month by officers of both organizations, was approved by the Downtown Coalition at its board meeting on Wednesday.
The partnership allows the Farmers Market to operate under the Coalition's nonprofit corporation status and will provide the group liability insurance. The Coalition will get to promote the Market as one more of the downtown's offerings.
"As an Indiana Mainstreet program, these are the types of partnerships we want to support. Many communities across the county are looking to create Farmers Markets for their communities due to the wonderful benefit for all," said Colleen Everage, president of the Downtown Coalition. "For the Farmers Market to be part of the Angola Mainstreet umbrella, just made sense."
"I think it's a fantastic partnership, but what better way to serve your community by uniting two entities and creating a stronger one," said Colleen Holman, one of the organizers of the Farmers Market. "It's a win win."
The arrangement will also mean that the Downtown Coalition will include a permanent board seat for a Market official as long as there's the partnership.
Many Mainstreet organizations are clamoring for farmers markets for the communities, Everage said, and Angola already has a well-established one in the Steuben County Farmers Market.
"Any given Saturday or Wednesday during the summer months it brings a lot of commerce to our downtown and foot traffic," Everage said. The Farmers Market makes downtown Angola just that more vibrant, she added.
This will be the 19th year the Steuben County Farmers Market will be in operation. And this year it will have the advantage of its opening day falling on the earliest possible day when it opens on May 1. With the last day the Market operates being Oct. 30, that means it will be open 27 Saturdays this year.
The Market operates at its main site in the Steuben Community Center north parking lot with the blessing of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners. The Market in that location runs May through October on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.
On Wednesdays, the Market operates in the Monument Plaza parking lot from 8 a.m. to noon July through October. Monument Plaza, an Angola convenience facility and gathering place, is located at the corner of North Wayne and East Gilmore streets.
Holman there will be more vendors this year. The Market is going to utilize the entire north parking lot at the Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St. There will be 61 vendors using all 105 parking spaces. All spots are filled but there's a waiting list for those who might want to take a space that opens up in the event a vendor has to back out. To get on the waiting list, call Holman at 665-6601.
"It's going to be a superb year. It's going to be amazing," Holman said.
People who participate in WIC can receive vouchers to use at the Market with participating vendors.
"In addition, we support that they also accept WIC and keep vendor spaces affordable for producers," Everage said.
Holman said there will be many special promotions, especially the weekend of Mother's Day, on May 8 at the Market. One of the features is a wild flower give away.
Next year, for the Market's 20th anniversary, a commemorative cookbook will be produced.
